Injury sidelines Vitesse Arnhem playmaker Thulani Serero

According to reports coming out of the Netherlands, South Africa international Thulani Serero is set to miss out on Vitesse Arnhem’s Uefa Europa League opener against Lazio on Thursday evening.

Serero only recently returned from international duty, where he did not feature in either of Bafana Bafana’s two defeats against Cape Verde, and although he did feature in the weekend’s domestic encounter against Excelsior, reports in Dutch-based publication Voetbal International suggest that the 27-year-old will have to wait a little longer to experience the taste of European action once again as he is side-lined with an injury and has not been considered for selection.

While the extent of Serero’s injury is yet to be elaborated on, it will be hoped that the injury will not hamper Serero’s progress as he has been showing signs of his former self since joining Vitas following a troubling last two years at Ajax Amsterdam.