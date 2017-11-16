Innocent Maela doubtful for Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows match

Maela has not been overawed by his debut season, playing like a seasoned professional on the left hand side of the Pirates defence so far this term

Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Maela is set to miss the club’s next league match against Golden Arrows due to injury.

Reports suggest that the 25-year-old is yet to recover from an injury he suffered in their 3-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns over two weeks ago.

Maela has made the left-back position his own following the arrival of Milutin Sredojevic, and the injury is the last thing he needs at this stage of his career.

However, the Bucs medical team is said to be working around the clock to get him ready for their next encounter.

If Maela doesn't recover on time, then Marc van Heerden will be expected to step in and deputize in his absence.