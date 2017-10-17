Innocent Maela: Orlando Pirates ready to make things right by winning Telkom Knockout

The 25-year-old, who has made seven PSL appearances for Houghton-based side, is looking to make his mark in his maiden season with the Bucs first team

Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Maela feels that the team is ready to make things right by winning the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup.

The Soweto giants will travel to Durban to face Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Last 16 encounter next weekend.

“This is a chance for us to make things right,” Maela told the media.

“We all know what happened in the last two seasons, but this is a totally different season and we are all determined to bring the club to its best," the Bucs academy product said.

The last time Pirates won a major trophy was in 2014 when they clinched the Nedbank Cup after defeating Bidvest Wits in the final.

“Pirates are a big club and the supporters expect us to win every available trophy, so we have to fight and ensure we give them what they want so they can be happy,” Maela added.

The left-back rejoined the Buccaneers prior to the current season following a successful loan stint at Thanda Royal Zulu, who won the 2016/17 National First Division (NFD) title.

Maela has enjoyed regular game time under Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in the current campaign.

“It’s like that at every team ahead of a fresh season. But we are really good and have adjusted well together," he explained.

"We have a good technical team that helps us prepare well for games and everyone at the club just wants to see the team doing great this season," he concluded.

He represented South Africa at the 2017 Cosafa Cup in the North West Province at the end of last season.