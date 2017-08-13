Inside Liverpool's fight to keep Coutinho against hostile Barcelona transfer games

During three hours on the eve of their first competitive 90 minutes of 2017-18, Liverpool were already having to transition quickly with Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho chase intensifying.

Friday had begun with the club in an assertive position, through two emphatic sentences from their owners, Fenway Sports Group.

Liverpool 25/1 to win Champions League

“We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Coutinho,” read a statement published on the official website at 10am, two days after a second offer totalling little over £90 million for the Brazil international was rejected.

View photos HD Phil Coutinho More

“The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool football club when the summer window closes.”

Those 44 words, with characters that could comfortably fit into two tweets, allowed Jurgen Klopp to start his press conference an hour later on the front foot.

The 'what's happening with Phil?' question had already been answered, and all the manager needed to do was reference FSG’s message - a mirror of his repeated quotes - when the playmaker became a topic.

Coutinho not LFC's biggest problem

Then just after noon, Sky Sports broke that Coutinho, who reported to Melwood as normal, had submitted a formal transfer request. That news perplexed those within the training complex as one hadn’t been received.

Calls to the club to ascertain the veracity of the claim were thus met with a “not true” response, but it didn’t take long to conclude the 25-year-old’s camp had leaked their intentions in advance.

Sporting director Michael Edwards was sent an email from Coutinho at around 1pm, spelling out the player’s will to breach the five-year contract sans a release clause he signed in January.

View photos GFX Philippe Coutinho not for sale More

By then, a ‘close family member’ had already detailed Coutinho's frustrations and, apart from the annoyance that the development came the day before their season opener at Watford that ended in a 3-3 draw, the Reds were vexed that they had to first read about the request before actually fielding it.

Timing, quite clearly, is instructive throughout this whole situation.

The theory that Coutinho's hand was forced by FSG's statement is flawed. Their "definitive stance" was long communicated to both him and Barca, and was made public so there could be no confusion or speculation over where they stood.

Read More