Inside the world of football analytics and how professional number crunchers are giving clubs a competitive advantage

Is football so chaotic and random that it can only be enjoyed, but never understood? Or is it a problem that can be worked through and solved? Those are extreme positions but the debate itself is real, and is more contested than ever before.

Other sports are increasingly understood, analysed and predicted through numbers. And yet in football we are still told that only one statistic counts. Or that a statistic has never made a save, or scored a goal.

But neither the difficulties of football analysis nor the cultural resistance to it have put off some people. Because those very barriers only make the potential benefits gained from insightful football analysis far greater. Anyone who can build a model that can even start to understand and predict football has something very valuable on their hands.

There is a new generation of football analysts whose attempts to predict outcomes have been tested on betting markets and then sold to clubs. Analysts like Rory Campbell, founder of C&N Sporting Risk, for whom the difficulty of analysing and predicting football only makes it more attractive.

Campbell was at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston earlier this year, listening to a discussion of golf analytics. “Someone said that golf is the sport most suited to analytics,” Campbell recalls to The Independent. “And I thought what that meant is that it is the easiest to solve, in terms of helping you get to the right answer.”

Football, with far more variables than golf, is the opposite. “Football is hard,” Campbell says. “But saying that it is not suited is missing the point. In my mind, hard is good. Because there is the most opportunity to gain a competitive advantage if you use it right. This is why poker players make more money than chess players. Because in chess the best player almost always wins, and in poker there’s variance and luck, and that’s a good thing.”

Liverpool have chosen a data-driven approach to transfers

The challenge, then, for the next generation of analysts is to break the game down and measure it in such a way as to better predict what is likely to happen next. “It’s impossible to solve, impossible to get a 100 per cent answer, because of randomness and variance in the game,” Campbell admits. But how do we get closer?

“You’re trying to more accurately predict the percentage chance of things happening, more than someone who is just randomly picking,” Campbell says. The key is to know what to look for. “There is a big difference between data and analytics. Data are pieces of information – not necessarily numbers – about things that happened in the past. Analytics is using that information to help better predict the future. So if the data doesn’t have predictive utility, it’s useless. I don’t want to know happened in the past because it happened, I want to be better at predicting what is going to happen in the future.”

The big problem for football used to be the data itself. There simply was not enough information kept on what happened on the pitch. Not just goals and assists but everything else. But that is changing, with x,y coordinates of every action on the pitch now being recorded. It is not very hard to get hold of all the data on years and years of football. Analysts just have to ask the right questions.

Brighton have prospered under Tony Bloom's stewardship

