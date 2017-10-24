Sampdoria were undone by two familiar faces as Inter went top of Serie A with a 3-2 win despite a late fightback.

Mauro Icardi scored twice and Milan Skriniar was also on target as they came back to haunt former club Sampdoria and send Inter to the top of Serie A, for 24 hours at least, with a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

Having claimed a thrilling 3-2 derby win over AC Milan and then held Napoli to a 0-0 draw in their last two games, Luciano Spalletti's men continued their unbeaten start to the season with a dominant display at San Siro.

It represented a second defeat of the season for sixth-placed Samp while Inter moved a point clear of Napoli, who visit Samp's arch-rivals Genoa on Wednesday, and four ahead of champions Juventus and Lazio ahead of their respective games with SPAL and Bologna.

Skriniar left Samp for Inter in the close season and his scruffy 18th-minute opener was reward for a strong start from the hosts.

Inter continued to bombard the Samp goal and it was Icardi, who departed them for Inter in 2013, that made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute, taking advantage of some unconvincing defending to lash home.

A simple 54th-minute finish from Icardi, who took his tally to 11 in 10 league games, brought about the third goal.

Samp pulled one back through Dawid Kownacki before Fabio Quagliarella sent home nerves jangling with a late header, but Inter held on for a win that will only increase talk of them challenging Juve.

After Samp's Duvan Zapata had sent the game's first chance well over the crossbar, Antonio Candreva went much closer with a long-range effort that swerved just past Christian Puggioni's right-hand post.

Inter soon began to take control and Ivan Perisic supplied a low cross which Danilo D'Ambrosio should have converted, the right-back instead side-footing narrowly wide.