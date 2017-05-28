Inter 5 Udinese 2: Perisic stars in crushing victory

Inter rounded off the Serie A season with a comfortable 5-2 victory over Udinese, Ivan Perisic starring for the hosts.

Inter director Piero Ausilio has confirmed Manchester United's interest in signing the Croatia international and he rounded off the campaign in style with a goal and two assists.

Udinese were unable to cope with Perisic's speed and trickery, with Eder scoring twice and Marcelo Brozovic also getting his name on the scoresheet to ensure Inter finished seventh.

Eder struck early to get Inter up and running, turning home Davide Santon's cross, before the striker set up Perisic for the hosts' second.

Perisic - also reportedly a target for Premier League champions Chelsea - added assists for Brozovic and Eder as Inter waved goodbye to striker Rodrigo Palacio and goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo, who are both set to leave the club.

Andrija Balic picked out the top corner from 20 yards to score his first Serie A goal with 15 minutes and Duvan Zapata tapped home late on but they were mere consolations for Udinese, who had earlier seen Gabriele Angella turn into his own net as Inter finished on a high.

Inter took the lead in the fifth minute after raiding down the left wing, Eder scoring his seventh goal against Udinese with a first-time finish.

Brozovic played the ball out wide for Santon and the full-back created the chance with an incisive burst down the flank, Udinese leaving Italy international Eder unmarked in the box to beat Simone Scuffet.

Angella should have equalised when he sent a free header from a corner wide before Duvan Zapata sent a snapshot at Juan Pablo Carrizo on the Inter goalkeeper's final appearance for the club.

Zapata then pulled an effort wide and his missed opportunities proved costly as Inter doubled their lead after 18 minutes.

Eder was the provider this time as Thomas Heurtaux surrendered possession in his own half, the striker providing a low cross for Perisic to slide home an easy finish at the back post.

Inter extended their lead after 36 minutes, Perisic robbing Silvan Widmer and pulling the ball back for his fellow Croatian Brozovic to slam home a low finish across goalkeeper Scuffet.

The last four meetings between the sides had seen Inter win and they continued to dominate after the break, Eder adding his second goal of the game after 54 minutes.

Perisic bamboozled Angella with superb skill and crossed for Eder to tap in from close range.

Inter's caretaker coach Stefano Vecchi brought on Palacio from the bench for his farewell appearance and the Argentine striker hit the post within moments of his introduction for Perisic - who applauded all four sides of the ground on his way off.

Vecchi handed a debut to Australia international Trent Sainsbury as Inter eased off in the second half and his side's lack of intensity told as Udinese struck through reported Juventus target Balic.

That woke Inter up, however, and they soon scored again, Angella inadvertently turning Geoffrey Kondogbia's cross into his own goal.

Zapata finally struck in injury-time to complete the scoring, tapping in at the back post, but Inter end the season with back-to-back league wins.