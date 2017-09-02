Inter Milan sign Ivory Coast’s Yann Karamoh from Caen on loan

The 19-year-old joins the Nerazzurri on a two-year loan deal with option to buy from the French top-flight outfit

Inter Milan have completed the loan signing of Yann Karamoh from Caen on a two-year loan deal with the option to buy.

The Ivorian joined Caen from Racing Colombes 92 in the summer of 2011, playing the first four seasons with the youth team, and signed his first professional contract in December 2015.

The young forward who was born in Abidjan was part of the Stade Michel d'Or nano outfit’s Ligue Un squad last season making 35 appearances and scoring five goals in all competitions.

His performances have caught the eye of Luciano Spalletti who decided to make the starlet his eighth signing of the summer.

The Back and Blues currently sit second on the Italian Serie A log having taken six points from their two games played so far, and they next welcome SPAL to the San Siro on September 10.