Inter Milan vs AC Milan: What time is Derby della Madonnina, what TV channel is it on and what's our prediction?
What is it?
The Milan derby, pitting Inter against AC at their shared San Siro home. Inter are nominally the 'home' team for this game.
When is it?
It's today, so Sunday October 15.
What time is kick-off?
7.45pm UK time.
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport 1. If you don't have BT, Rob Bagchi will be here on Sunday with live updates on this page.
What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?
Inter
Marcelo Brozovic picked up an injury during the international break and will sit this game out.
Inter have no other absentees.
AC Milan
Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu misses out through suspension, while Andrea Conti and Luca Antonelli both remain absent with injury.
What does the table look like?
Inter are flying high in second, with six wins and a draw from seven so far. AC are seventh with 12 points after consecutive 2-0 losses to Sampdoria and Roma.
What are the odds?
Inter - 11/10
Draw - 5/2
AC Milan - 23/10
What's our prediction?
Inter are in red hot form and will be confident of extending their winning run to three matches.
Inter 3-1 AC Milan