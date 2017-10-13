Inter Milan vs AC Milan preview: Derby della Madonnina time, TV channel and prediction

There will be a fiery atmosphere at San Siro on Sunday - ANSA

What is it?

The Milan derby, pitting Inter against AC at their shared San Siro home. Inter are nominally the 'home' team for this game.

When is it?

Sunday October 15.

What time is kick-off?

7.45pm UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 1. If you don't have BT, Rob Bagchi will be here on Sunday with live updates on this page.

What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?

Inter

Marcelo Brozovic picked up an injury during the international break and will sit this game out.

Inter have no other absentees.

Brozovic got injured while away with Croatia Credit: EPA More

AC Milan

Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu misses out through suspension, while Andrea Conti and Luca Antonelli both remain absent with injury.

What does the table look like?

Inter are flying high in second, with six wins and a draw from seven so far. AC are seventh with 12 points after consecutive 2-0 losses to Sampdoria and Roma.