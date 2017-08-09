Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert

Dalbert says he has fulfilled a lifelong dream after completing his move to Inter from Nice for a reported fee of €20million.

New Inter signing Dalbert says he has realised a childhood dream by moving to San Siro.

The 23-year-old finalised his switch to the Serie A side from Nice on Wednesday, agreeing a five-year deal after successfully completing a medical.

Dalbert spent just one season in Ligue 1 before securing his move to Italy for a reported fee of €20million, which Nice confirmed was a club-record sale.

The Brazilian is now hoping to guide Inter to silverware after committing to the club until 2022.

"It is a very important day not only for me but also for my family," he told Inter Channel. "I am realising a dream that I've had since I was a child and I'm very happy to have achieved this goal. I hope to help Inter reach the top and win titles.

"The negotiations were complicated but I wanted to get them done. Being here now having completed this objective is very important. I am very pleased to be part of this project. I want to be happy here and I hope that the effort is worth it in the future.

"I have not yet had the chance to speak with anyone but I hope to adapt well here. It is a very competitive championship with great players and some top clubs like Inter. It'll be a difficult road ahead but I hope things can go as well as possible.

"As for the fans, they've waited a long time and sent me lots of messages, encouraging me to come to Inter. I want them to know that I'll do anything to defend these colours. I hope things go well and that we can make them happy."

By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more