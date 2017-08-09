Inter sign Dalbert from Nice

The defender has moved to the Serie A club for a reported fee of €20 million, becoming their sixth signing of the summer transfer window

Inter have announced the signing of defender Dalbert from Nice on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old completed a medical on Tuesday before finalising a move to San Siro for a reported fee of €20 million.

Back Inter to win Serie A at 11/1 with dabblebet

The Brazilian is Inter's sixth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Matias Vecino, Milan Skriniar, Facundo Colidio, Borja Valero and Daniele Padelli.

Liverpool have not agreed £109m Coutinho sale

"Dalbert Henrique Chagas Estevao is now an Inter player, with the Brazilian full-back signing a contract until June 30, 2022," Inter confirmed in a statement.

"Welcome to Milan, Dalbert and good luck for our new adventure together!"

Dalbert made 38 appearances for Nice in all competitions last season, having signed from Vitoria Guimaraes.

He could make his first appearance in Saturday's friendly match wth Real Betis at San Siro.