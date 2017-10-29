Inter squad can go all the way - Spalletti

Inter travel to Verona on Monday and know that a victory will cut the gap to Napoli at the Serie A summit to just two points.

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti believes he has a squad capable of winning Serie A if they can avoid any notable departures during the January transfer window.

The Nerazzurri travel to Verona on Monday and know a win will move them above Lazio and Juventus into second place, just two points behind leaders Napoli.

Inter have yet to taste defeat in the league this season and Spalletti thinks they have what it takes to win their first Scudetto since the 2009-10 season, if he can keep his squad together.

READ MORE: AC Milan 0 Juventus 2: Higuain-inspired champions go joint-top

READ MORE: It was destiny to score 100th Serie A goal at San Siro, says Higuain

READ MORE: Montella: Higuain was the difference against ‘tired’ Milan

"The difficult part comes now, because we have to stay in that group at the top of the table," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"We will now realise if we've got the resources to achieve our objective. If we see that something else is needed, we'll see in January, but there's no point making names just for the sake of it. I am happy with my players.

"When you ask me about the January transfer window, I have more fear of someone leaving. I think this squad, as it stands, can go all the way."