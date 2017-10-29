Inter squad can win Serie A - Spalletti

A win on Monday over Verona will bring the Nerazzurri within two points of Napoli at the summit, and the coach is in an optimistic mood

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti believes he has a squad capable of winning Serie A if they can avoid any notable departures during the January transfer window.

The Nerazzurri travel to Verona on Monday and know a win will move them above Lazio and Juventus into second place, just two points behind leaders Napoli.

Inter have yet to taste defeat in the league this season and Spalletti thinks they have what it takes to win their first Scudetto since the 2009-10 season, if he can keep his squad together.

"The difficult part comes now, because we have to stay in that group at the top of the table," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"We will now realise if we've got the resources to achieve our objective. If we see that something else is needed, we'll see in January, but there's no point making names just for the sake of it. I am happy with my players.

"When you ask me about the January transfer window, I have more fear of someone leaving. I think this squad, as it stands, can go all the way."