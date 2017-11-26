Inter talisman Icardi would not answer Real Madrid transfer call

Inter forward Mauro Icardi claims he would not answer a call from Real Madrid if they made a move for his services.

The Argentine has been in dazzling form this season, netting 15 times for the current Serie A leaders.

It is those efforts which have sparked talk of interest from afar, with La Liga heavyweights Real reported to be among his many suitors.

Icardi, though, has shrugged off the exit talk and refused to be drawn into a debate regarding his future.

Pressed by Sky Sport Italia on whether he would accept a call from Santiago Bernabeu, the 24-year-old said: “I wouldn’t answer, I do what I have to do on the field and then there are other people who take care of these matters.”

When quizzed further on whether his €100 million release clause could be trigged in January, Icardi added: “I do not talk about these things, you know what I think, we are in November and they are talking about the market.”

