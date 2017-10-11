Can the introduction of a Test and ODI leagues halt the shift from international to club cricket?

Finally, it is here. Reforming Test cricket has long been the sporting administrators’ equivalent of governments acting on obesity - everyone talks about it, but no one actually does anything meaningful. And so the problems get worse.

Every other month has brought news of another grand plan for Test cricket, but, after the excitement surrounding the proposals to create two divisions at the start of last year, the reaction of fans and the media has increasingly been a shrug: so what? What does a new plan for Test cricket even matter, if all it will lead to are more discussions in International Cricket Council boardrooms, obfuscation and inaction?

But Friday in Auckland should bring relief, and no little surprise. Then, the ICC’s new plans for Test cricket should finally be ratified, with everyone long since exhausted about speculating what about will happen. As exclusively revealed by The Independent in June, the plans will see the top nine nations each play three series at home and three away over a two-year cycle, beginning in 2019, with the series of varying length but the same number of total points available for each. Then, after two years, the top two countries will play-off in the final at Lord’s, and the cycle will begin once again.

Oddly, in an age when we are desensitised to everything being ceaselessly overhyped, the Test league is actually a far more radical reform than is being acknowledged. If the instinctive reaction is to belittle the new structure's inadequacies - most obviously the lack of symmetrical structure - it remains the biggest reform to the structure of Test cricket since the format’s creation in 1877.

Yes, it also qualifies as the only reform - Tests have always bumbled on, quaintly arranged on a bilateral basis with the home team inviting an away team to tour, although much has changed in the format of the matches themselves - but that only emphasises the point. Reforming Test cricket is really hard.