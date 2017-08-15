Inyama blames Abia Warriors’ indiscipline for woes

The chairman of the Warriors is of the view that they underachieved in the ongoing season and wants the players to brace up.

Abia Warriors’ chairman, Emeka Inyama believes the Warriors’ players’ tactical indiscipline and loss of concentration were among the reasons they failed to achieve their season’s target in the league.

The Umuahia side beat Shooting Stars 2-0 last weekend to move to 10th on the league table with 47 points from 34 games but Inyama reported that with the kind of recruitments they did at the beginning of the season they were expected to perform far better than they are doing presently but for their shortcomings which their opponents explored.

“The truth of the matter is that Abia Warriors are not a bad side at all. We may not have satisfied ourselves based on the target we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season and we tend to find ourselves where we are. This is football where everybody comes to the stage prepared to win. There was tactical indiscipline from our players and we lost concentration and paid dearly for it. The players must ensure we end the season well,” Inyama told Goal.

“We haven’t done badly. We even have good away form this season. We had two away wins, four away draws but our home form has not been good. We don’t have to win at all times. It is Nigeria’s mentality and we do not focus on the business of the game which could make the team thrive.

“Proper financial engineering has really helped us to keep the players happy. I was a radical journalist and I was a big critique but when I had the opportunity to work with Abia Warriors, I set out to avoid things that I was criticizing people for when I was a journalist. I believe that the welfare of the players should be uppermost because without them there can’t be the club.”