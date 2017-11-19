Ioane and Romano to miss All Blacks' Wales clash

New Zealand will be without Rieko Ioane and Luke Romano against Wales, who have doubts about Liam Williams' fitness.

Rieko Ioane and Luke Romano have been ruled out of New Zealand's final Test of the year against Wales on Saturday.

Wing Ioane - nominated for World Rugby's Player of the Year award last week - played the full 80 minutes as the All Blacks edged Scotland 22-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

However, a shoulder issue will see him miss next weekend's trip to Cardiff, while lock Romano, who was replaced early in the second half in Edinburgh, has a foot injury.

Wales, meanwhile, could be without influential back Liam Williams, who was withdrawn just short of the hour mark in a 13-6 victory over Georgia.

Williams was the only man to start against Georgia who had also been part of the XV against Australia a week earlier.

"I'm not sure about Liam Williams," coach Warren Gatland said of Williams. "He is hobbling around."