IOC to make December 5 decision on Russia Winter Games participation

Russia will learn whether its athletes can compete at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games on December 5.

The International Olympic Committee's executive board will announce on December 5 whether Russian athletes will be allowed to participate in the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The IOC said on Friday that a decision will be made at a meeting of its executive board on December 5-6 in Lausanne, where on the opening day it will hear reports from two separate commissions it tasked in July 2016 with probing alleged state-sanctioned doping and manipulation of performance-enhancing drugs testing in Russian sports, particularly at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

"A decision with regard to the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 will be taken by the IOC Executive Board, based on the findings of the two Commissions led by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid, and IOC Member Denis Oswald," the IOC's press service said.

The board's decision is scheduled to be announced in a press briefing at 19:30 local time on December 5.

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday refused to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), finding it to be non-compliant with the WADA code. However, according to Russian news agency TASS, IOC president Thomas Bach said that decision would not affect the ruling on Russian athletes.

The Pyeongchang Olympics will take place from February 9-25.