Ipswich 0 Norwich 1: James Maddison strike wins East Anglia derby

Norwich City extended their unbeaten run against Ipswich Town as James Maddison’s second-half strike settled a scrappy East Anglia derby here.

Maddison curled in the winner on the hour as Daniel Farke’s side stretched their unbeaten league run to nine matches – their longest unbeaten sequence in five years – and moved up to sixth.

Norwich’s winner was met with bizarre scenes as several away fans climbed onto the roof of the Cobbold Stand to celebrate.

Ipswich Town later confirmed that two Norwich supporters were ejected for scaling the roof and four more removed for safety infringements.

An Ipswich spokesman said: “We take supporters’ safety extremely seriously and these fans were ejected immediately. There were no reports of crowd trouble and no arrests were made.”

That disruption did not take the shine off a perfect afternoon for Norwich, who are developing a ruthless, dogged character under Farke and who harbour real aspirations of a promotion challenge.

Farke hailed his side as the Championship’s team of the moment. “It is something special. But I don’t pay much attention to league tables in October – it’s only important in May,” Farke said.

