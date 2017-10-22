Ipswich 0 Norwich 1: James Maddison strike wins East Anglia derby
Norwich City extended their unbeaten run against Ipswich Town as James Maddison’s second-half strike settled a scrappy East Anglia derby here.
Maddison curled in the winner on the hour as Daniel Farke’s side stretched their unbeaten league run to nine matches – their longest unbeaten sequence in five years – and moved up to sixth.
Norwich’s winner was met with bizarre scenes as several away fans climbed onto the roof of the Cobbold Stand to celebrate.
Ipswich Town later confirmed that two Norwich supporters were ejected for scaling the roof and four more removed for safety infringements.
An Ipswich spokesman said: “We take supporters’ safety extremely seriously and these fans were ejected immediately. There were no reports of crowd trouble and no arrests were made.”
That disruption did not take the shine off a perfect afternoon for Norwich, who are developing a ruthless, dogged character under Farke and who harbour real aspirations of a promotion challenge.
Farke hailed his side as the Championship’s team of the moment. “It is something special. But I don’t pay much attention to league tables in October – it’s only important in May,” Farke said.
“But we are the team of the moment. We have had so many difficult away games but we have good togetherness and an unbelievable working attitude. To win a game like this is the sweetest feeling.
“I think that as long as these guys stick together we can create something extraordinary.”
Farke praised 20-year-old midfielder Maddison, who took his tally for the season to four, and backed him to continue improving. “The definition of quality is to perform in the long term,” he added. “Now James has to do it for the rest of the season.”
This was a desperately disappointing day for Ipswich, who have not beaten their bitter rivals since February 2009. In attendance was Terry Butcher, who was visibly emotional during a minute’s applause in honour of his eldest son, Christopher, who died last week.
Mick McCarthy’s side did create the better opportunities, with Jonas Knudsen crashing a shot against the post inside the first five minutes. David McGoldrick spurned two excellent headed chances either side of half-time, and Martyn Waghorn saw his chip in the dying minutes drop narrowly wide. But for all their endeavour Ipswich were low on quality, and a weary-looking McCarthy admitted his concern at an alarming dip in form that has yielded six points from 24.
“Of course, I’m worried – we aren’t winning games any more,” he said. “I’m pleased with the performance, I have no qualms about that. I’m just bitterly disappointed with the result. But if we keep playing like that then we will start winning games.”