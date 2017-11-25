Ireland 28 Argentina 19: Joe Schmidt's side put in commanding performance as Jacob Stockdale stars again

On a day when England racked up a half-century of points on Samoa, Scotland showed the strides they are making under Gregor Townsend with a sensational victory over Australia, and Wales’ curse against the All Blacks continued unfettered, this Ireland win over Argentina felt like a bit of a sideshow.

It was arguably the most significant result of the lot. Joe Schmidt is slowly but surely putting together a deeper, more rounded squad to challenge in Japan in 2019 and this win was further confirmation of that. It wasn’t sensational, but it was commanding, just as Ireland had been against South Africa a fortnight before.

Jacob Stockdale, the young Ulster wing, took the man of the match award with his brace of tries – the second a real cracker – and he was one of a number of positives from these autumn internationals. Ireland will be desperate to reclaim the Six Nations from England next season. It is going to be some clash at Twickenham on March 17.

Ireland had spent all week protesting that they were not out to avenge their 43-20 humbling at the hands of the Pumas in the 2015 Rugby World Cup. But Joe Schmidt is nothing if not an obsessive.

That defeat in Cardiff – to a team shorn of four of their biggest stars in Paul O’Connell, Johnny Sexton, Peter O'Mahony and Sean O'Brien – was a painful reality check for the Kiwi and for a team which fancied it could go all the way. It would have given him nightmares for months. Probably still does.

CJ Stander scored Ireland's third try