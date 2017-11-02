Ireland will aim to ignore overseas-based players after Simon Zebo signs for Racing 92

Simon Zebo has been omitted from Ireland's autumn Tests squad after joining Racing - PA

Johnny Sexton has never had the same "resilience" since his ill-fated stint in France and that's why Ireland choose not to select overseas-based players, according to Joe Schmidt.

Ireland boss Schmidt insisted the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has "no policy" when it comes to omitting overseas-based stars from Test action.

Schmidt admitted Ireland will aim to ignore players plying their club trade abroad where possible, after Simon Zebo signed a deal to join Racing 92 for next season.

British and Irish Lions fly-half Sexton remains Ireland's only star to continue Test action while based abroad, but Schmidt believes his injury-hit two-year stint at Racing continues to impact his career even now.

Asked to clarify the IRFU stance on overseas-based players, Schmidt replied: "There is no policy, there is only an intention from the IRFU to best protect the provinces and the local game.

"We believe that the best way to do that is to select from within Ireland.

Johnny Sexton playing for Racing 92 Credit: AFP More