Ireland's jersey clash with South Africa leaves fans struggling to tell teams apart
Irish rugby fans should be jubilant after they recorded their biggest ever victory over South Africa - but some struggled to see the action because of a remarkable kit clash.
Ireland wore their away kit of dark navy jerseys and shorts with green stripes across the shoulder against a Springboks outfit wearing their unmistakable green and gold strip.
It is customary in rugby for the home team to change their kit in the case of a clash - it is viewed a the 'gentlemanly' thing to do - unlike in football where the away team is expected to change.
In past meetings against South Africa in Dublin, Ireland have worn their usual away kit of white jersey, green shorts and white socks.
The 38-3 crushing was the first time Ireland had worn the new strip, and they are unlikely to need it again in the rest of their autumn internationals.
Whoever picked the colour of those Ireland rugby jerseys for today - YOU HAD ONE JOB— Mark Horgan (@Younghorgan) November 11, 2017
Um, this jersey clash is absolutely absurd on TV.#IREvRSA— Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) November 11, 2017
Fans were left bemused as they struggled to tell the two teams apart, particularly at the breakdown. Not that Ireland's players were affected, who bullied the visitors and never looked in danger.
The win comes at an ideal time for Irish rugby, as they seek to battle South Africa and France to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Speaking before Saturday's match, head coach Joe Schmidt said he hoped a strong Ireland display would put the country 'in the shop window' ahead of Wednesday's vote.
Among the impressive performers at the Aviva was Munster wing and debutant Darren Sweetnam, who was a promising hurling player in his teens before switching to rugby.
Ireland have a jersey clash with just one country, South Africa, and someone in Canterbury thought it was bright to have a grey changed strip for them #P45— Shane Brophy (@BrophShane) November 11, 2017
Who decided ireland should play in black? Really hard to pick out the teams in this game so far. Be better in the usual green. Ireland doing good so far though #IREvRSA— ali graham (@aligraham) November 11, 2017
The 24-year-old revelled in his Test bow for Schmidt's men however, saying: "It was incredible, surreal. Growing up in Ireland all you ever want to do is get into a green jersey, so I was absolutely thrilled.
"This backs my decision going with rugby over hurling at the end of the day.
"I've never experienced anything like that.
"It's five years now since I played in Croke Park, but both are incredible.
"I never thought I'd get a cap, I was so delighted."