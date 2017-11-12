Ireland's jersey clash with South Africa leaves fans struggling to tell teams apart

Some fans found it hard to tell the two teams at the Aviva Stadium apart - PA

Irish rugby fans should be jubilant after they recorded their biggest ever victory over South Africa - but some struggled to see the action because of a remarkable kit clash.

Ireland wore their away kit of dark navy jerseys and shorts with green stripes across the shoulder against a Springboks outfit wearing their unmistakable green and gold strip.

It is customary in rugby for the home team to change their kit in the case of a clash - it is viewed a the 'gentlemanly' thing to do - unlike in football where the away team is expected to change.

In past meetings against South Africa in Dublin, Ireland have worn their usual away kit of white jersey, green shorts and white socks.

The 38-3 crushing was the first time Ireland had worn the new strip, and they are unlikely to need it again in the rest of their autumn internationals.

Whoever picked the colour of those Ireland rugby jerseys for today - YOU HAD ONE JOB — Mark Horgan (@Younghorgan) November 11, 2017

Um, this jersey clash is absolutely absurd on TV.#IREvRSA — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) November 11, 2017

Fans were left bemused as they struggled to tell the two teams apart, particularly at the breakdown. Not that Ireland's players were affected, who bullied the visitors and never looked in danger.

The win comes at an ideal time for Irish rugby, as they seek to battle South Africa and France to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking before Saturday's match, head coach Joe Schmidt said he hoped a strong Ireland display would put the country 'in the shop window' ahead of Wednesday's vote.

Among the impressive performers at the Aviva was Munster wing and debutant Darren Sweetnam, who was a promising hurling player in his teens before switching to rugby.