Ireland centre Ringrose to remain sidelined for November Tests

Hopes of Garry Ringrose making a speedy return from injury to feature in Ireland's November internationals appear to have faded.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has confirmed Garry Ringrose is set to miss Ireland's November internationals as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Ringrose, one of the brightest young talents in Irish rugby, had an operation to repair an ongoing shoulder issue at the beginning of July and was anticipated to be sidelined for four to five months.

That left the centre facing an uphill battle to feature in Ireland's matches against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina – taking place on November 11, 18 and 25 respectively.

And Cullen was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Garry is still a bit off so he is probably looking at the end of November."

Ringrose made his international debut last November and has gone on to earn 11 caps.