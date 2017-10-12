Ireland to face Pakistan in maiden Test

No venue has yet been confirmed for Ireland's first Test match, but Pakistan will be their opponents in May 2018.

Pakistan will be Ireland's first Test opponents after the team was granted full status by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ireland and Afghanistan were upgraded to Test status in June, with the team set to welcome Pakistan in May 2018, at a venue to be confirmed at a later date.

Captain William Porterfield explained Pakistan were chosen for the maiden Test because of the close cricketing history between the two nations, Ireland having beaten Pakistan at the World Cup in 2007.

"It's fantastic news for Irish cricket. It's going to be a bit special and it's always great to be a part of history," said Porterfield.

"There's a special affinity between ourselves and Pakistan going back to the 2007 World Cup and they've been regular tourists here over the past decade.

"Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport and I know how much this game will mean to not only the players but all involved with Irish cricket. It'll be another step on what has been an incredible journey for our sport in a relatively short passage of time.

"It's sure to be an incredible and emotional experience for all involved. I know how much this will mean to all the players and just how much we all will look forward to our dream of being Test cricketers realised. I'm certain there will be an incredible atmosphere from both sets of fans who will be keen to witness a piece of history."

Pakistan are in seventh place in the ICC Test rankings, with India leading the way from South Africa and England.