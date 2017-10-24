Ireland great O'Callaghan to retire

Donncha O'Callaghan will bring a professional career that has spanned 19 years to an end at the conclusion of the season.

O'Callaghan, 38, made 94 Test appearances for Ireland, winning the 2009 Six Nations and playing a part in four Triple Crown successes.

The second-rower won the Heineken Cup twice with Munster before moving to Worcester Warriors in 2015, and it with the Premiership club he will finish his career.

"I am done. It's been great. I have had a great time. I love the game and I want to finish loving it," said O'Callaghan, who also earned British and Irish Lions honours.

"Honestly, body-wise I feel great. The game is changing though and everyone is talking about it this season. Over the last three years, the physicality has gone through the roof.

"I'd love to be able to walk away from it and say I had a great time within it and be thankful to the game itself.

"I have four small kids, I want to be running around with them having fun. I don't want to be stuck in goal in a five-a-side. You want to finish the game fit, healthy, and well. You want to be active.

"It's definite right now. My family need me around more. As much as I love rugby I love them more and I need to be there. That's corny, isn't it? But that's the way it is."