Ireland international Simon Zebo to leave Munster at the end of the season
Munster have announced that Ireland international winger Simon Zebo will leave the province at the end of the current season.
The 27 year-old has represented Ireland in 35 Tests, scoring nine tries for his country, and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.
Munster in a statement announcing Zebo's departure suggested that with the Irish Rugby Football Union they had been unable to match offers made to Zebo from overseas clubs.
How the move affects Zebo's international future with Ireland remains to be seen. Jonathan Sexton continued to be picked by Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt during his time with Racing 92, but other players have not been selected after moving overseas.
Munster Rugby CEO Garrett Fitzgerald said: “Working closely with the IRFU we put ourselves in the best position possible with an excellent offer, and while we are largely successful in retaining our best players within the Irish system we know it is out of our hands on this occasion.
“We are hugely disappointed to see Simon leave but we wish to thank him for his immense contribution to the province and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”
Commenting on the news Simon Zebo said: “This club has moulded me into the player and person I am today and I will forever be grateful for that.
"It has always been my dream to play for my home club, wearing the red jersey while representing my family, friends and local community.
“However, I have always noted the draw to play abroad one day, and in not taking this decision lightly I have decided on what’s best for my family.
"With my partner Elvira and two young children, Jacob and Sofia, we are planning for our future and this is the right time for us to make the move.
“As much as I will miss everything about this place – the players, staff, supporters and friends for life – I know there are many more special nights in Thomond Park and Irish Independent Park to be had.
"I will continue to enjoy wearing my jersey with pride and will give my all in making sure Munster are successful this season.”