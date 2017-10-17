Ireland stars Paddy Jackson and Stuary Olding to stand trial over rape charges

Ulster and Ireland duo Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding will both stand trial on rape charges, Belfast Magistrates Court has ruled.

The two players have been stood down by the IRFU since they were first charged back in July until the court process concludes. Both players strongly deny all allegations.

Jackson and Olding appeared in court on Tuesday with District Judge George Conner satisfied that the evidence was strong enough for the case to go to trial.

Olding, 24, has been charged with two counts of rape, while Jackson has been charged with one count of rape and one of sexual assault.

Jackson has won 25 caps for Ireland, last featuring for the national side back in June in their victories against Japan, having been used mainly as a backup to Jonathan Sexton since making his international debut in 2013. Olding, meanwhile, has won four Test caps.

Stuart Olding (centre) arrives at court Credit: GETTY IMAGES More