Ireland stars Paddy Jackson and Stuary Olding to stand trial over rape charges
Ulster and Ireland duo Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding will both stand trial on rape charges, Belfast Magistrates Court has ruled.
The two players have been stood down by the IRFU since they were first charged back in July until the court process concludes. Both players strongly deny all allegations.
Jackson and Olding appeared in court on Tuesday with District Judge George Conner satisfied that the evidence was strong enough for the case to go to trial.
Olding, 24, has been charged with two counts of rape, while Jackson has been charged with one count of rape and one of sexual assault.
Jackson has won 25 caps for Ireland, last featuring for the national side back in June in their victories against Japan, having been used mainly as a backup to Jonathan Sexton since making his international debut in 2013. Olding, meanwhile, has won four Test caps.
Ulster Rugby and the IRFU released the following statement regarding the matter back in July.
"The players have cooperated fully and strenuously deny the charges," read the statement.
"The IRFU and Ulster Rugby take these allegations extremely seriously.
"To allow the players time to address this matter fully, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby have agreed that they will be relieved of their duties and obligations until the conclusion of this process. Appropriate support structures will be put in place with them during this time.
"As this is a matter for the Public Prosecution Service it would be inappropriate to comment further."
Ulster have replaced Jackson in the short-term with the signing of fly-half Christian Lealiifano from the Brumbies, with the Australia international proving to be an instant success in Belfast so far in the Guinness Pro14.
Two other men, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison, also face charges as part of the investigation, McIlroy for one count of exposure and Harrison for perverting the course of justice and withholding information.