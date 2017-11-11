Ireland vs South Africa preview: team news and prediction for autumn Test

Ireland welcome South Africa to the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, in their first autumn Test of the year.

It's today, so Saturday November 11.

Ireland's first international fixture of the autumn begins at 5:30pm.

South Africa will be the visitors at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action or Sky Sports Main Event.

Build up to the match begins from 5:15pm, immediately after the culmination of England's clash with Argentina.

Bundee Aki will make his Ireland debut against the Springboks

21-year-old Jacob Stockdale will make his first Ireland appearance on home soil against South Africa on Saturday in Dublin.

The Ulster winger is joined a new-look backline for Ireland featuring debutant Bundee Aki and Andrew Conway.

Aki was born in New Zealand to Samoan parents and recently qualified to represent Ireland through residency rules.

Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby has defended the decision to select Aki over more established homegrown players like Simon Zebo.

"The rules are the rules and Bundee has invested time into moving to Connacht and has played exceptionally well while playing here," said Easterby.

"There is always the question over eligibility of players, whether it's residency, grand-parentage, parentage if players aren't born in the country.

"Bundee and other players will be potentially singled out but he's certainly fitted in well and has trained well. We're really happy with what he's already shown in terms of his training.

"I'd say he wouldn't be listening to, or privy to that criticism. He's a confident character, he's confident in his ability.

"He wouldn't have put himself in this position had he not had the confidence in himself and in the group that they back him in that decision. He's not the first and he won't be the last player to do it."

Aki will partner Ireland captain Robbie Henshaw in the centres with Garry Ringrose and Jared Payne both unavailable through injury.

Schmidt confirmed that Earls, who picked up a training ground injury, is a doubt for the entire autumn series.

"We were looking for form players. We wanted to reward players who were playing well for their provinces and we also wanted experience. I think we have both," Schmidt explained.

Springbok controversy

South Africa's preparations have been rocked by comments made by former Springbok Ollie Le Roux regarding Allister Coetzee’s eligibility to be South Africa head coach.

Le Roux, who played 54 Tests for the Springboks between 1994 and 2002, said in an interview with the Irish Independent this week that Coetzee “knew nothing” of what it meant to be a Springbok since he had never played for the team.

Le Roux had said: “What does Allister Coetzee know about Springboks? Nothing. He's got no right to even mention the word Springbok, because he's not a Springbok. He's got no right to even have an opinion about the Springboks.

“Same with Heyneke Meyer, Jake White. Ja, he won a World Cup by hook or by crook, but Gert Smal played for the Springboks, someone like that comes and says something, he's been there... for Rassie (Erasmus - SA Rugby's new director of rugby) to build that culture, he must get those guys working at grassroots level.”

What are they saying?

Joe Schmidt:

“If we want a window where we can be as competitive as we can but also grow the group a bit, this is it,” Schmidt said.

“That is part of our strategy behind some of the guys in the back three, the second row and the front row. The next window is a massive pressure cooker for us, the Six Nations, the big competition of the year.

"We are excited to see how the new guys go: we want an immediate return on our investment but we are also prepared to take a longer-term view.”

Alistair Coetzee:

"Ireland beat us here in 2014 and with an experienced coaching team and world class players, they are rightfully considered as the favourites and are one of few teams in the last five years that managed to beat the All Blacks," said Coetzee.

"The Irish have a world-class half-back pair and their set-piece play is extremely good, so it will be a great battle on Saturday.

"They know how to keep the ball and use a good kicking game to put teams under pressure."

The Springbok coach now expects Eben Etzebeth to lead the charge against their hosts in the Aviva stadium on Saturday evening.

“Eben did limited training with the team when they arrived in Dublin on Saturday. He will be taking full part in training this afternoon. I have no concerns about him whatsoever and he will be fit to lead the team against Ireland.”

Bettings odds

Ireland 1/2

South Africa 2/1

Draw 20/1

Prediction

Ireland 28-21 South Africa