Ireland win against South Africa could reignite hopes of hosting 2023 World Cup

World Rugby announced last night that the window for dialogue was “now closed” as regards next Wednesday’s vote for the 2023 World Cup hosts, adding another layer of spice to Saturday's meeting between South Africa and Ireland in Dublin.

South Africa were last month recommended to host the tournament by World Rugby’s evaluation commission. But both Ireland and France – the other two countries in the running – vowed to fight on until the vote, with Dick Spring, the chairman of Ireland's 2023 bid oversight board, insisting he still had confidence that council members would "place their trust in Ireland".

Joe Schmidt, Ireland’s head coach, added to the impression that Ireland were still hopeful of changing hearts and minds by saying a strong performance in Dublin on Saturday could really “put the Irish Rugby Football Union in the shop window when people are voting on Wednesday.”

Next week’s 2023 vote is one of a number of sub-plots ahead of today’s match, with the controversy surrounding the selection of Connacht centre Bundee Aki probably the next biggest.

Inclusion of Bundee Aki in the Ireland squad has reopened the debate about residency rules