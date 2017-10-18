IRFU under fire over new 'part-time/casual' women's head coach contract

The Irish Rugby Football Union has been criticised following the advertisement for a new women’s head coach on only a ‘part-time/casual’ six-month contract.

Tom Tierney, the former head coach who left the role following the recent Women’s Rugby World Cup, had previously been appointed on a three-year full-time contract.

Ireland finished in a disappointing eighth place at the tournament on home soil, a 21-5 defeat to France in the pool stages killing their hopes of making the semi-finals. The side are currently ranked ninth in the world, having previously been as a high as fourth.

Ireland centre Jenny Murphy spoke out on Twitter over the move to downgrade the length and terms of the head coaching role to only a temporary deal, which lasts until the end of the 2018 Women’s Six Nations.

“A kick in the teeth for players. So much progress made by other nations and we take five steps backwards,” Murphy said.

The IRFU addressed the move in a statement, telling Telegraph Sport: “The decision to return the coaching role to a part-time basis follows feedback from coaches the IRFU has spoken with and a further review of the nature of this role will be completed post the 2018 Six Nations.”

The new head coach’s role will also involve the co-ordination of the national XVs programme for all training camps, tournament assemblies and tours through the 2018 Women's Six Nations Championship under the direction of the IRFU director of Women's and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy.