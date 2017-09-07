Irrepressible Lyon takes 13 as Australia earn series draw in Bangladesh

Nathan Lyon hit new heights with a record-breaking performance as Australia secured a series draw against Bangladesh courtesy of a seven-wicket triumph in the second Test.

Off-spinner Lyon claimed nine wickets in a losing cause in Mirpur, but comfortably bettered that tally on Thursday by taking his number of victims in Chittagong to 13 - the best haul recorded by an Australian in Asia.

Lyon's second-innings return of 6-60 from 33 overs helped limit Bangladesh to 157, leaving a modest victory target of 86 for Australia, who had earlier failed to add to their overnight score of 377-9

Steve Smith's side duly claimed victory with a day to spare, knocking off the runs they required inside 16 overs.

In taking career-best match figures of 13-154, Lyon became the leading wicket-taker in Tests this year with 46, moving ahead of India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (both 44).

Lyon was dismissed for a duck by Mustafizur Rahman (4-84) in the second over of the day, limiting Australia's first-innings advantage to 72.

Yet the tourists were soon in command as Bangladesh slumped to 43-5 through some irresponsible shot selection.

Pat Cummins removed Soumya Sarkar cheaply, before Lyon had Tamim Iqbal stumped, Imrul Kayes caught at extra cover and Shakib Al Hasan held at slip to bring up his 10-wicket haul.

Bangladesh were in deep trouble when Nasir Hossain fell to Steven O'Keefe, but Sabbir Rahman (24) survived a number of scares - including reviews from successive balls - to lead a recovery of sorts alongside skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (31).

Sabbir failed to cash in on his good fortune as he was stumped off Lyon after lunch, while the impressive Cummins returned to have Mushfiqur caught behind.

Mominul Haque was the only other batsman to make any impression, reaching 29 before becoming one of two further victims to Lyon either side of tea.

Australia lost David Warner for eight in the fifth over of their chase, the first-innings centurion holing out to deep midwicket off Mustafizur.

When skipper Smith (16) and Matt Renshaw (22) were caught behind in successive overs off Taijul Islam and Shakib respectively, Australia were wobbling at 48-3, still needing 38 to win.

However, Bangladesh's slim hopes of an unlikely victory were swiftly dashed as Glenn Maxwell (25 not out off 17 balls) and Peter Handscomb (16 off 14 deliveries) knocked off the remaining runs.