Irvin Khoza: Lyle Foster following the footsteps of Orlando Pirates icons Jomo Sono and Kaizer Motaung

The Pirates boss stated that the teenage sensation is following on the footsteps of the club legends Jomo Sono and Kaizer Motaung

It is important for Orlando Pirates to perform well as their form affects the happiness index in South Africa.

This is accoding to Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, who made changes to the club's technical team - appointing Milutin Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena as head coach and assistant coach respectively prior to the 2017/18 season.

Bucs, who endured a frustrating 2016/17 season, got off to a good start in the current campaign and they find themselves placed third on the PSL standings having recorded three wins, two draws and one defeat.

“I think the changes were honest. And they were understated – some people were critical‚” Khoza was quoted on The Sowetan.

“But it’s important also to take a very crucial leap in making sure that you bring coaches who are energised and motivated," he continued.

“It’s not going to be easy for them‚ but you can see that they mean well and want to do good in making sure that they maintain the credibility of the brand.

“Because‚ not only us‚ but even our competition‚ expect Pirates to do well because it’s one of the pillars of the sport in this country," the PSL chairman added.

“Orlando Pirates affects the happiness index in the country. So it’s very important for us to do well."

Khoza also backed 17-year-old striker Lyle Foster, who was promoted to the Pirates first team earlier this month. The promising forward grabbed an important assist as Bucs beat Cape Town City 1-0 in a PSL game a fortnight ago.

“But more importantly for the players who we are cultivating from the MDC (Multichoice Diski Challenge reserve league) that there is a platform for them," he said.

“They are going to be showcased. The other day we introduced Lyle Foster. And he’s not the first. When Kaizer (Motaung) and Jomo (Sono) started (at Pirates) they were 16.

“So it just shows that if ever the timing is right and you are ready we just throw you in at the deep end,"he concluded.

Bucs will travel to the Peter Mokaba Stadium where they will face Polokwane City in a PSL match on Saturday.