Irving out for Celtics with possible concussion

Kyrie Irving was being monitored for a possible concussion after the Boston Celtics star suffered a head injury.

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving was knocked out of Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half with a head injury.

The team announced that Irving, who played just two minutes, would not return and was being monitored for a possible concussion.

Irving caught a elbow from Celtics team-mate Aron Baynes.

The Celtics have suffered a number of injuries so far this season. Center Al Horford missed Friday's game with a concussion and Gordon Hayward was lost for the season in the first quarter of the season's first game.

Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier will carry the load at point for the Celtics while Irving is out.