Irving doubtful for Celtics due to 'minor facial fracture'

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving suffered a "minor facial fracture" and is set to miss one game.

Kyrie Irving is unlikely to play when the Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA on Sunday.

The Boston guard is doubtful after suffering what the team called "a minor facial fracture" in Friday's 90-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Irving played just two minutes before catching an elbow from Celtics team-mate Aron Baynes.

The Celtics, who have suffered a number of injuries so far this season, ruled Irving out for the remainder of Friday's game to be evaluated for a concussion.

Celtics center Al Horford missed that game with a concussion and Gordon Hayward was lost for the season in the first quarter of the season opener. Horford is probable for Sunday's home game against the Raptors.