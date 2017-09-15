Isco admits Barcelona talks but 'never listened'

Real Madrid star Isco has revealed Barcelona did contact him before he signed his new deal but that he “never listened” to their offers.

On Thursday, the Spain international put pen to paper on a new contract that ties him to the Liga champions until 2022.

However, the 25-year-old's future has not always seemed secure at the Bernabeu, with playing time sometimes difficult to come by.

Rumours persisted of Isco eventually leaving Madrid for their rivals in Barcelona, and while he has now admitted to contact, he insists leaving was never an option.

"There was some contact but I never listened to it,” Isco said. “My intention was always to succeed here in a team that had confidence in me. I want to consolidate my position as a starter and win many titles.”

Despite the talk of his potential departure, Isco told media he was prepared to renew his contract last season but did not so his attention was not divided.

"The timing is merely anecdotal, I could have renewed last year but I wanted to be focused on the season, I was always determined to re-sign," he said.

Isco’s playing time has not always been consistent, but he emerged as a key contributor last spring to help fuel Madrid to both the La Liga and Champions League crowns.

And while it may have taken some time to find his place under Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, Isco said the manager has always supported him.

"From the first day he arrived, he told me he believed in me," Isco said. "He showed me his confidence from the very first moment and I've been patient.

“In the end this is a team game and you must wait for your moment."