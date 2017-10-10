Isco approached by fan with knife following Spain win over Israel

After a World Cup qualifier in Jerusalem, one of those to have invaded the field of play dropped a blade onto the turf before being apprehended

One of the supporters who approached Spain forward Isco following a World Cup qualifier was carrying a knife, according to reports in Israel.

Six fans invaded the pitch following Monday’s fixture in Jerusalem.

All of those to have entered the field were apprehended by police forces before they could reach the Spanish players and were subsequently arrested.

According to Ynet, one of those concerned dropped a knife onto the playing surface as he made his way towards Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

There was no immediate response from security authorities regarding his intentions, but a police spokesman moved to play down the incident after the match.

Micky Rosenfeld told the EFE news agency: "There were no security incidents. The usual security measures were taken last night, during and after the game."

Israel fans had left the stands after seeing their side suffer a 1-0 defeat in their final qualification fixture.

A solitary strike from Asier Illarramendi settled the contest, with the Real Sociedad midfielder firing home from outside the box in the 76th minute.

His spectacular effort wrapped up the points for Spain, but had no bearing on the respective fates of the two sides on display.

The 2010 World Cup winners were already assured of their place at next summer’s showpiece in Russia, while Israel knew that they would be missing out.

The hosts could, however, face sanctions as a result of the actions of a minority, who had been part of a capacity crowd at the Teddy Stadium.