Isco: Bale having a hard time after latest injury setback

The Spain star says his Real Madrid team-mate is have a tough time after his latest injury, which is set to sideline the forward for up to a month

Isco admitted Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale is having a hard time after the injury-ravaged Welsh star suffered a groin strain.

Bale's injury woes worsened on Friday following news that he is facing up to a month on the sidelines after another setback.

The 28-year-old, who has been restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions this season, was in line to return ahead of next week's La Liga derby against Atletico Madrid until confirmation of a strained adductor muscle in his left leg.

"Gareth has been injured for a long time," Madrid attacker Isco said before Spain's international friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday.

"He's having a hard time."

Bale has not played for Spanish and European champions Madrid since their 3-1 Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund on September 26.

The Wales international started that match but limped off during the closing stages.