Isco doubtful for Madrid derby after withdrawing from Spain squad

The 25-year-old was forced off injured on international duty, and now will be monitored by his club's medical team ahead of the trip to Atletico

Real Madrid attacker Isco has withdrawn from the Spain squad after suffering a thigh injury in the 5-0 win over Costa Rica, and is a doubt for this weekend's Madrid derby.

The 25-year-old was forced off after just 65 minutes of the victory, and now will play no part in the upcoming friendly encounter with World Cup hosts Russia. He signalled to the bench to be taken off after colliding with Kendall Watson, and was replaced by Marco Asensio.

Isco has left the Spain training camp and will not travel to St Petersburg with the rest of the squad, instead returning to Madrid where he will be treated by the club's medical team.

Zinedine Zidane's side face Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday November 18, with Real hoping to close the gap on current Liga leaders Barcelona. Both Madrid clubs currently sit on 23 points, while Barca lead the way with 31 after 11 games of the new season.

After the friendly win over Costa Rica, Spain team-mate Alvaro Morata said he hoped that the injury would not keep Isco sidelined for long, and is eager to see him back in action quickly.

"It was a little thing," Morata is quoted as saying by AS . "Isco's leg had a knock, so let's hope he's well as soon as possible.

"Isco is a real phenomenon. This is his home, his land and as long as he is happy, we are happy."

Isco has played 11 Liga games so far this season, scoring four times for Los Blancos.