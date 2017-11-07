ISL 2017: Abhishek Bachchan - Chennaiyin FC committed to developing youth players

Chennaiyin FC are only one of two clubs to have won the Indian Super League (ISL) so far but for co-owner Abhishek Bachchan, the South Indian club's commitment to young talents is what makes him proud.

Speaking to Goal ahead of the fourth season of the IMG-Reliance owned league, the Bollywood star highlighted why the franchise is investing heavily in its youth and reserve teams.

"We have always maintained at Chennaiyin FC that a club is only going to be successful and sustainable by producing their own talents," Abhishek elaborated. "Even in our short history Chennaiyin FC has always encouraged and given a chance to younger players to feature in the senior squad.

"Playing in the youth leagues and starting the reserve team will give our younger players much needed gametime at a competitive level."

In fact, last year's ISL Emerging Player of the Year award was won by Chennaiyin's Jerry Lalrinzuala - the 19-year-old left-back who was a regular starter in the third edition of the league.

