ISL 2017: Absence of attacking threat does Mumbai City in against Bengaluru FC

Sunday evening at Sree Kanteerava Stadium was the perfect start for the home crowd as Benglauru FC clinched three points on their Indian Super League ISL) debut. Goals from Spanish winger Eduardo Garcia and skipper Sunil Chhetri sealed the victory for The Blues; however, they could have netted more than just the two strikes.

The hosts lined up in a 4-4-2 shape whereas the away side opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Bengaluru FC lined up with a four-man defence featuring John Johnson, Juanan, Harmonjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke. And on the other hand, Mumbai City FC started with as many as three defenders namely skipper Lucian Goian with Brazilians Gerson Vieira and Marcio Nascimento Rosario.

As expected, the home side dominated ball possession right from the start. However, despite being the superior side in the first half, The Blues struggled to find clear openings. Udanta Singh was too fast on the right-wing for Mumbai defenders to handle but unimpressive finishing skills from the youth sensation meant that Mumbai breathed a sigh of relief,

Around the half-hour mark, the ISL's new entrants missed three chances within a period six minutes. First, Chhetri’s volley flew wide off the post and just four minutes later, his shot was blocked inside Mumbai City’s box. Finally, an unmarked Lenny Rodriguez wasted the third chance as his attempt off Eduardo Garcia’s corner-kick, failed to make the mark by a few inches.

