ISL 2017: Albert Roca - 'Our aim at the first stage is to reach semi-finals'

A week before the kickoff of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4, Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca, skipper John Johnson and defender Nishu Kumar addressed the media at the ISL media day in Mumbai.

Alberto Roca spoke about his team’s preparation ahead of their debut season in the competition. He said, “We have started earlier for the ISL. For sure it was advantageous. We have to try hard by the time we have gotten. We had some injuries, the team is structured well. We can be stronger than last year in the I-League.”

On asked if the team will be under pressure in their debut campaign, Roca replied, “No pressure – it’s a challenge. We know the fans will be there for us, cheering. We have to be humble in the ISL. We are new, there are no excuses, the players want to start the competition.”

Bengaluru FC will kick off their season against Mumbai City FC on November 19th at Kanteerava Stadium. Speaking on opponents Mumbai, the gaffer said, “Mumbai are a strong team with experience. Their players can make the difference. They have a very good goalkeeper. For sure, they are a strong team to start against. We know the team will be ready.

“We are preparing for the games one after the other. Need to fight for the points. We need to be balanced. Not possible to win all games. Need to be strong.”

Roca spoke highly about opponent coach Alexandre Guimaraes. “He is a great coach. He did a good job last time. His team play with style and attack. They focus on ball play and managing the game. We know it’ll be difficult for us,” said Roca.





ISL Media day 2017 Mumbai More