ISL 2017: Albert Roca claims Bengaluru were 'superior' in win against Delhi Dynamos

Albert Roca seemed satisfied with his team's performance against Delhi but knows that a tough run of fixtures await his side...

Spaniard Albert Roca didn't have much to complain about as his Bengaluru side put up a very good show against the Delhi Dynamos at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Midfielder Edu Garcia pulled the strings in midfield while their other foreign recruit Miku scored his first goal of the campaign.

The coach was happy regarding the chances his side converted from set pieces and felt they deserved the goals and the win on the night due to the dominant performance his team put against the opposition.

"I'm very happy, we had many chances to open the game even before the set pieces today. We deserved to score and we won the ball quickly."

"I'm happy as we were the superior side today, the way that we won was good," he said.

Delhi coach Miguel Angel, however, was hot happy about his side getting only four days to recover before the game. Roca though felt that it shouldn't have affected Delhi's performance and that it's all part of the game.

"I don't think so, It's true, they had four days before the game but this is a competition. Sometimes we will have just 3-4 days before a game. We have to go to Goa next to play an away game. It's part of our job and we can't complain about it too much" the Spaniard said.

Roca talked about how his side knows that they have a tough set of away fixtures coming up and expressed how he would want his side to play their natural pressing game whenever possible.

"We did a good job and pressed well today. We have a game ahead in just 4 days so we had to reserve some energy. As a coach, I'd want my team to play the same (home or away) but it's not always possible, we have 3 games away now but we will try to play our game and get some points".

The Spaniard was satisfied with striker Mikus's performance and even went on to say that he considers him one of the best in the league.

"A striker needs to score goals, he did a very good job today. He is one of the top players in our league. I feel he deserved to score" he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi coach Miguel Angel was not happy with how his side conceded from set pieces as he feels his side were prepared for it.

"No [not happy with goals conceded through set-pieces]. We studied this [before the match]. We know the set-pieces that Bengaluru make," said the Spaniard.

