ISL 2017: Albert Roca not getting carried away by occasion in Blue's maiden bow

New boys Bengaluru FC are set to make their Indian Super League (ISL) debut on Sunday when they take on Mumbai City at the Sree Kanteerava stadium at home.

Bengaluru FC’s Spanish coach Albert Roca was feeling confident ahead of the momentous occasion for the Bengaluru outfit though he warned his men that they could not get carried away by the occasion.

“It’s the beginning of a new era in this club’s history but the boys know they can’t get carried away by the occasion. Mumbai City are a good side and we’ll have to be at our best if we are to take anything away from the clash,” the Spaniard said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Roca was full of praise for his opposite counterpart Alexandre Guimaraes and was wary of the quality overseas players signed by the Mumbai outfit.