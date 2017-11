ISL 2017: Albert Roca pleased by Bengaluru FC's balance between attack and defence

Sunday saw two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC play their first ever Indian Super League (ISL) match when they hosted Mumbai CIty FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru. It turned out to be a night to remember for the fans of the JSW Steel-owned outfit as they strolled to a 2-0 win.

Interacting with the press after the victory, head coach Albert Roca expressed his satisfaction at starting the tournament with a win and downplayed the fact that they did not score more goals despite dominating the game.

"I am just happy to win, believe me," he asserted. "Big teams also fail to score sometimes. Real Madrid right now is also having problems to score.

"They had good defenders. Yes, it is just a question of creating more chances and taking advantage of that. Today was good but we have to work on this. We have good strikers, but what we want is a balance between defence and attack. We did that well today and because of that we won."

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric with fans turning up in droves to witness their ISL and Roca duly acknowledged the support, terming the relationship between the club and the fans as 'close'.

"It is very important for a club. It is great for a city to see that so many fans are coming today to support us. The first victory was important for them to come again. I think the relationship between supporters and our team is getting more and more close. Just hope that it will get better in the future," he stated.

Bengaluru FC 2017 ISL More