ISL 2017 : Albert Roca wants Bengaluru FC to win games by playing 'good football'

Bengaluru coach, Albert Roca wants his side to put on a better performance than what they produced against Mumbai City FC...

Not satisfied with just the three points, Spaniard Albert Roca expects his side to put on a better all-around performance when they take on Delhi Dynamos.

Roca's side beat Mumbai City FC in their first game of the season but it seemingly was not enough to make the Spaniard happy. He did cut some slack for his misfiring frontline since it was the team's first ever game in a new league.

"I am not happy with the performance in the first game. It’s not just the win, we need to see how we go about the game. Everyone likes to win, but I want them to win after dominating. We’re [coaches] never happy," he said.

The coach further stressed the importance of winning at home.

"It’s important for sure to win in the Fortress. It’s not going to be easy. But a win tomorrow will give us confidence in the other fixtures coming up. This is an advantage we can take for later."

The Spaniard wants his side to play 'good football' when they take on Delhi Dynamos

"It's not just a question of winning but how we win. I will like to win and play good football. I am focused on the idea that we want to show to our fans and viewers and ourselves that we are able to play that kind of football and create more chances and not concede. So simple, but complicated."

The coach rued the number of missed chances in the first game against Mumbai City.

"When you are missing chances, others can score. It happened last year in a few games. Let’s try to score as soon as possible or at least to create chances and play well."

There are a couple of injury-hit players on Bengaluru's roster but the Spaniard believes his side can manage without them.

"We still have some injuries. Like Mawia (goalkeeper), Joyner in defence and Dimas in midfield. I think that finishes the list. It’s not bad."