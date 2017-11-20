ISL 2017: 'Just the beginning' - Alexandre Guimaraes refuses admit Bengaluru FC as favourites yet

The Mumbai City FC head coach says it's too early in the league to term the ISL debutants from Karnataka as front-runners...

Mumbai City got on the wrong side of the 2-0 scoreline against Bengaluru FC in their opening Indian Super League (ISL) 4 clash on Sunday night.

Alexandre Guimaraes pointed out that the ISL debutants' AFC Cup participation helped them to be in prime condition for the ISL.

"Always the first match is always difficult, especially to know the conditions and play away. We play against a team who is more advanced at this stage of their game as they have been playing in the AFC (Cup). The atmosphere was great but we should not think that our level did not reach what we expect because of that," he reflected.

"We had some situations during the game, which forced us to make some changes in our plan. But this has nothing to do with the way other team played. They played better than us today and we take this loss like a learning for what we have to adjust for the next game. Lastly, I have to congratulate Bengaluru."

However, unlike many others, the Brazil-born Costa Rican is not ready to term Bengaluru FC as the favourites in the new season yet.

"All are saying that they (Bengaluru FC) are the favourites because they maintained a core of players, which is very evident in the fluidity of their game. But this is just the beginning and we have too many games to go and then we will see who really are the contenders," he maintained.

Explaining his decision to bring on Mehrajuddin Wadoo in the second half, Guimaraes stated, "We made some adjustments before going into the second half. We controlled the game better, at least we defended better. In the first half we didn't play much. They were hurting us from that side so we made that change and I think that worked well. But then, after the goal we changed tactic and played a more open game."