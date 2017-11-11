ISL 2017: 'Kerala Blasters have a good mix of experience and youth' - Thangboi Singto

Speaking exclusively to Goal, the former Shillong Lajong coach praised the facilities in Spain and touched upon the signing of an eighth foreigner...

Kerala Blasters assistant coach Thangboi Singto talked up the balance of his side ahead of the fourth season of Indian Super League (ISL) which is scheduled for kick-off in Kochi on November 17.

Speaking exclusively to Goal, the former Shillong Lajong coach praised the facilities which were available for the squad during their pre-season tour in Spain and said that that the squad is well balanced.

"It's not easy for a club to sponsor a team to stay one month in Spain. It was the best facilities that I personally have seen, at Marbella Football Centre."

"The players what we have now have won many trophies in football. We have young talents like Mark Sifneos from Holland, Nemanja from Serbia, Courage Pekuson...you might be surprised because I believe we have a good mixture of experienced professionals and upcoming talents. "

Kerala Blasters have only signed 7 foreign players going into this season's ISL and as Goal reported earlier, they are in talks with Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito for a move in January after he sorted out his contractual issues with former club AFC Leopards earlier this week. Singto, however, refused to confirm or deny the link.

"As far as I know the transfer window is off. So, whatever happens, will be after the second week of January," said Singto.

Kerala Blasters will take on Kerala's I-League side Gokulam FC in a friendly on Saturday and have started training at the Sports Academy Ground in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi.