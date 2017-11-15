ISL 2017: 'Simple yet brilliant!' - Wes Brown on Rene Meulensteen's coaching sessions

BY NISANTH V EASWAR Follow @Niktheblue94 on Twitter

It was an important summer this year for Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters. The needed a change in order to somehow get over the finishing line after losing the ISL final twice in the last three years.

The first step towards a rebuild was the appointment of former Manchester United assistant Rene Meulensteen as the club's head coach. Then came the Indian player draft through which they brought in a good Indian contingent.

What Meulensteen then did was bring in two of his protegees from Manchester United. Wes Brown was the first to arrive, followed by the headline signing of Dimitar Berbatov. Both these players are sure to have a huge say in where and how Kerala Blasters will end up come the end of the season.

The playmaking skill of Wes Brown in defence is going to be a highlight of the league this season and the defender, speaking exclusively to Goal, revealed how his coach goes about in training the current crop of players at his disposal.

"I know what he needs from me. That's pretty much simple. He has got the lads together as a group. When he is explaining stuff, it's completely different. He has got a new squad. And he has got to try and get them to play how he wants them to play. And he does it brilliantly in the training sessions to make it very simple for everyone to understand and his point across on how he wants them to play in different ways in different games," revealed Brown.

Wes Brown Kerala Blasters More