ISL 2017: ATK 1-4 FC Pune City - Marcelinho nets brace as Stallions stun Kolkata

FC Pune City outclassed ATK 4-1 in their second match of Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Sunday. Marcelinho scored a brace for the away side with Emiliano Alfaro and Rohit Kumar notching the other two goals. Bipin Singh scored the only goal for ATK.

ATK coach Teddy Sheringham made just one change in the starting XI. Bipin Singh replaced Rupert Nongrum on the right flank. FC Pune City made three changes to their starting line up. Injured players Jewel Raja and Sarthak Golui were replaced by Baljit Sinh Sahni and Isaac Vanmalsawma. Baljit was deployed as right back by coach Ranko Popovic.

Popovic fielded his team in a 4-4-2 formation with Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho upfront. Diego Carlos and Isaac started on the flanks and Rohit Kumar and Marcos Tebar operated at the heart of the midfield.

The home side were in control of the game and looked more dangerous during the early stages of the game. They came close to score the opening goal of the match in the first 10 minutes but the scoreline remained intact thanks to some resolute defending by the visitors.

Against the run of play in 13th minute, FC Pune City took the lead. Last season’s top scorer Marcelinho scored his maiden goal of the season from Emiliano Alfaro’s pass. Pune initiated a brilliant counter-attack from which Alfaro entered the penalty box from the left flank and squared it to an unmarked Marcelinho whose emphatic finish found the back of the net.

ATK became desperate after conceding an early goal and went all out to restore parity in the game. They missed the easiest chance of the match in the 28th minute when Hitesh Sharma failed to push the ball into the net from five yards out. Zequinha's a left-footer from the top edge of the penalty box was saved by Kamaljeet but the ball fell into Hitesh’s feet who failed to score.